Remembrance Day in Bulgaria in the time of Covid-19: This year, via Facebook

The Covid-19 pandemic has had its impact on the traditional observance of the annual service of Remembrance at Commonwealth War Graves Cemeteries in Bulgaria’s cities of Sofia and Plovdiv.

“Unfortunately, and in keeping with services planned elsewhere – including at the Cenotaph in London – we have decided that we must adopt a different approach this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the British embassy in Sofia said.

“We still plan to carry out a solemn and dignified service but we cannot have more than very small gatherings at the cemeteries in Sofia and Plovdiv, so unfortunately we will be unable to invite members of the public to join the ceremonies in-person. The service in Sofia will be livestreamed on the British Embassy Facebook: www.facebook.com/UKinBulgaria,” the UK embassy said.

It asked UK, Irish and Commonwealth nationals to follow its Facebook page for further information about the time of the live stream and order of service of the event.

“The Royal British Legion encourages communities in the UK and across the world to mark Remembrance 2020 in a number of inexpensive and easy to create ways such as holding a small Remembrance service in your garden; create a Remembrance space in your garden by planting plants that have a connection to Remembrance; use Zoom, Facebook or another online meeting resource to watch or host an online Remembrance service or activity.”

The exhortation:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

