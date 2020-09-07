Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Sports Minister discharged from intensive care

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Minister of Sport Krassen Kralev, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 23, has been discharged from intensive care after 12 days, he said in a Facebook post on September 7.

Kralev said that three days after testing positive, his health had deteriorated and he had been admitted to hospital in Varna, where he was diagnosed with double pneumonia and acute respiratory failure.

He said that he would now undergo home treatment until completely clear of the virus.

He thanked the doctors who had made a huge effort to treat his illness.

The conditions under which the medical personnel worked were really difficult, Kralev said.

During their work with patients in ICU, they spend a minimum four hours, wearing dense protective clothing, masks, goggles and facial shields, “which in non-air-conditioned premises makes breathing almost impossible”.

There was a huge risk for medics exposed to daily contact with new coronavirus, he said.

“Dear friends, do not underestimate the cruelty of coronavirus, do not downplay the labour of the medics who are isolated from their loved ones and exposed to a huge risk for their lives every day. These people deserve great gratitude and respect from the whole society.”

Dismissing conspiracy theories and issuing a reminder that so far there was no way to guarantee successful treatment, Kralev said that there was only one sure way, and that was not to encounter the virus. “This means following all anti-epidemic measures,” he said.

