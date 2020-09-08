Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4280 active cases, one more death

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1220 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 57 proved positive, according to data posted on September 8 by the national information system.

The number of PCR tests was lower than usual on September 7, the third day of Bulgaria’s three-day Unification Day weekend.

Of the newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus, the largest numbers were in the district of Blagoevgrad, 14, and the city of Sofia, 12.

The other newly-confirmed cases were Bourgas seven, Varna one, Kurdzhali three, Pazardzhik four, Plovdiv five, Rousse four, Sliven two, Smolyan one, Sofia district three and Haskovo one.

To date, 17 146 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 4280 are active.

Thirty-two people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total of 12 189.

There are 773 patients in hospital, 53 in intensive care.

One death was reported, of a 74-year-old man who had cancer and heart disease. This brings Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll to date to 677.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 965.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

