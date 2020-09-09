Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 15 more deaths, 4324 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Fifteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 692, according to data posted on September 9 by the national information system.

Of the 15, three did not have concomitant diseases.

They were a 50-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man and a 72-year-old man.

A total of 3923 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 167 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the district of Varna, 21, the district of Kurdzhali, 20, the city of Sofia, 17, and the district of Blagoevgrad, 15.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Bourgas 14, Vidin one, Vratsa two, Dobrich seven, Montana four, Pazardzhik three, Plovdiv 11, Razgrad one, Rousse seven, Silistra two, Sliven four, Smolyan six, Sofia district four, Stara Zagora 11, Haskovo eight, Shoumen three and Yambol six.

To date, 17 313 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 4324 are active.

A total of 12 297 people have recovered, an increase of 108 in the past 24 hours.

There are 762 patients in hospital, 57 in intensive care.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 973.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

