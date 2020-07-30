Poll: Bulgarians least satisfied in EU with their personal relationships

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarians have the lowest satisfaction among European Union member countries with their personal relationships, the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat said on July 30, citing figures for 2018.

On a scale from 0 (‘not satisfied at all’) to 10 (‘fully satisfied’), the average satisfaction of EU residents aged 16 and over with their personal relationships stood at 7.9 in 2018 – the highest rating registered across all of the life domains measured in the statistics on income and living conditions survey (EU-SILC), Eurostat said.

The level of satisfaction with personal relationships was slightly higher for women (8.0) than men (7.9).

In 2018, the satisfaction with one’s personal relationships was highest among younger people aged 16-24 (8.3) and 25-34 (8.0) as well as among those aged 65-74 (8.0). The level of satisfaction however declined to 7.9 as from the age of 75.

At the opposite end of the scale, the working age (35-64) population registered a mean satisfaction lower than for the younger and older age groups (7.8).

With an overall average of 8.6, inhabitants of Ireland, Malta, Austria and Slovenia were the most satisfied with their personal relationships in the EU. They were followed by those in Cyprus and Sweden (both 8.5), Finland (8.4) and Czech Republic (8.3).

At the opposite end of the scale, residents in Bulgaria (6.6), followed by those in Greece (7.1), Croatia (7.5), Italy, Hungary and Romania (all 7.6) were the least satisfied.

Since 2013, the mean level of satisfaction with personal relationships in the EU remained nearly stable at 7.8 in 2013 and 7.9 in 2018.

Among the EU member states, the mean satisfaction with personal relationships increased since 2013 in 19 EU countries, Eurostat said.

The highest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (from 5.7 in 2013 to 6.6 in 2018, or +0.9), Cyprus (+0.5), Spain (+0.4), Estonia, Italy, Portugal and Slovenia (all +0.3).

Compared with 2013, the mean satisfaction with personal relationships remained unchanged in three member states: Ireland, Hungary and Romania, while a decrease was recorded in five EU countries: Denmark, Latvia and the Netherlands (all -0.3), Lithuania and Luxembourg (both -0.2).

(Photo: bea29sm/sxc.hu)

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments