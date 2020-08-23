Bulgaria’s Minister of Sport tests positive for new coronavirus

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Minister of Youth and Sport Krassen Kralev has tested positive for new coronavirus after a PCR test, the ministry said on August 23.

Kralev is on leave and has not had any personal contact recently with ministry employees or members of the government, the ministry said.

The statement said that Kralev is in good general health, has mild symptoms and does not need hospital treatment. He will be in home quarantine.

In recent weeks, the regular weekly meetings of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s Cabinet have been held via videoconference.

It was following talks with Borissov and Kralev that Health Minister Kostadin Angelov issued an order on August 4 allowing the reopening of outdoor sports matches to spectators, with limitations on stadium capacity that may be used.

Other Bulgarian politicians who have previously tested positive for new coronavirus include Movement for Rights and Freedoms MP Hassan Ademov and leader of the parliamentary group of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party, Dr Daniela Daritkova, and another GERB MP, Daniela Maleshkova. Following the diagnoses, in late March and early April, all three either have recovered or had not had serious symptoms.

