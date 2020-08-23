Covid-19: Germany removes Bulgaria’s Varna from high-risk areas list

Share this: Facebook

Germany has removed the district of Varna in Bulgaria from its list of high-risk areas, according to a notice posted on a German government website.

Varna was placed on the list on August 7, along with the districts of Blagoevrad and Dobrich, following significant increases in positive tests for new coronavirus.

Blagoevgrad and Dobrich remain on the list. Those arriving in Germany who have been in these two districts must undergo PCR tests. Until the result of the PCR test is received, a mandatory 14-day quarantine is in force for such arrivals.

The quarantine requirement will fall away if the test is negative.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of entering Germany. Testing is also allowed in Bulgaria if it is performed by a certified laboratory and is done up to 48 hours before arrival in Germany.

The inclusion of Varna on the list had a severe effect on the hotel trade along that part of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, as German companies cancelled charter flights to the city.

