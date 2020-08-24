Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 4404, 745 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 44 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4404, according to data posted on August 24 by the national information system.

There are 745 people in hospital, two more than as at the previous daily update by the national information system on August 23.

Seventy-four patients are in intensive care, a figure unchanged from 24 hours previously.

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus is 545, with no new deaths in the past day.

A total of 2288 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 370 786. Of those done in the past day, 60 proved positive. To date, there have been 15 287 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 16 in the past day to 10 338.

By district according to the registered residential address of those who have tested positive, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 16, Bourgas one, Varna four, Veliko Turnovo one, Vidin three, Vratsa two, Dobrich eight, Kyustendil two, Lovech one, Montana two, Pazardzhik six, Pernik one, Plovdiv eight, Rousse one, Silistra two, Smolyan eight, Sofia city 25, Turgovishte two, Haskovo two and Shoumen one.

