Bulgaria warns Greece and Turkey of dangerous increased river levels

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on July 24 that it had warned the authorities in Greece and Turkey of an expected dangerous increase of the levels of the waters of the Arda and Maritsa rivers.

Bulgaria told Greece that in the coming days, the Ivailovgrad dam would probably overflow because of expected intense rainfall throughout the Arda River catchment area.

The Ivailovgrad hydroelectric power plant is going over to 24-hour operation to deal with the incoming water, but this will also increase the flow from the Arda River downstream by 300 cubic metres a second, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo: Dimitar Manolov)

