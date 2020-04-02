Leader of Bulgaria’s ruling party parliamentary group among 3 MPs positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

The leader of the parliamentary group of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party, Dr Daniela Daritkova, and another GERB MP, Daniela Maleshkova, have tested positive for Covid-19, reports on April 2 said.

With these test results, the number of Bulgarian MPs who have tested positive rises to three, with more test results outstanding. Bulgaria has 240 MPs, with 184 tested by the end of April 1.

Bulgarian National Television said that Daritkova (54) – head of the parliamentary committee on health before becoming group leader of GERB – and Maleshkova (50) were in good condition and had no complaints.

The two had informed their families and were entering the 28-day quarantine mandated by Bulgarian Health Ministry regulations for those who have tested positive for new coronavirus.

Neither would participate in forthcoming meetings of parliamentary committees and the plenary.

The presiding officers and leaders of parliamentary groups of Bulgaria’s Parliament were discussing on April 2 how to proceed with debates and votes following confirmation that Movement for Rights and Freedoms MP, former Cabinet minister Dr Hassan Ademov, had tested positive for Covid-19. Ademov is in hospital in stable condition.

On its website, Borissov’s GERB party said on April 2 that its MPs would donate a third of their salaries to the fight against coronavirus and the curbing of the socio-economic damage from the virus.

GERB called on other parties represented in Parliament to follow suit in donating money to fight the virus and its impact.

(Photo of Daritkova: GERB)

