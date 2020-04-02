Operational HQ: 457 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria, 25 recovered

Share this: Facebook

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose on April 2 by eight to a total of 457, the national operational headquarters said at 5pm.

This total includes 10 previous deaths, and 25 patients who had been discharged from hospital after recovering.

All eight of the new cases confirmed in Thursday are in Sofia.

A total of 179 people confirmed as having Covid-19 are in hospital, 18 of them in intensive care.

At the National Assembly building on the afternoon of April 2, an emergency meeting of presiding officers and parliamentary group leaders got underway to decide how to proceed with voting legislation, given confirmation that an MP had been confirmed to have Covid-19.

The possibility was being considered of using the hall in the former Party House, a larger venue than the National Assembly plenary, which would enable MPs to sit further apart from each other.

Parliament voted last week to sit only if required to debate and vote on proposed legislation connected to the State of Emergency. Currently, at least one sitting is required, to deal with the Budget revision, while Parliament is also to be asked to vote to extend the State of Emergency to May 13.

In another development on April 2, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that a man in a village in the Elin Pelin municipality was facing pre-trial proceedings for posting on Facebook: “We already have an ill person in the village! Watch out!”

Current legislation outlaws posting alarmist or false alarm messages. The Elin Pelin regional prosecutor’s office had ordered that the investigation be completed as soon as possible, the statement said.

(Main photo, of Military Medical Academy medics sending the message ‘Everything is going to be all right’, from the Facebook page of the MMA)

