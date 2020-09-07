Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 5 new deaths, 4256 active cases, 766 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1407 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 39 proved positive, the national information system said on September 7.

Customarily, the number of PCR tests done is lower on a Sunday, while the latest figures come amid Bulgaria’s three-day Unification Day weekend.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 11, Bourgas one, Kyustendil one, Montana one, Pazardzhik six, Razgrad three, Smolyan three, Sofia city 10, Shoumen two and Yambol one.

To date, 17 089 cases of new coronavirus have been proven in Bulgaria, of which 4256 are currently active.

A total of 12 157 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 25 in the past 24 hours.

There are 766 patients in hospital, 54 in intensive care.

Seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 945.

The death toll has risen by five to a total of 676. All five had concomitant diseases.

