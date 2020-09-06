Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 66 deaths in the past week

Share this: Facebook

Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 671, according to data posted by the national information system on September 6.

Compared with the data posted a week ago, on August 30, this is an increase of 66 deaths.

The national information system’s September 6 report said that currently there were 4247 active cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is a decrease of 59 compared with the August 30 report.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 17 050, an increase of 886 compared with the August 30 report.

In the past 24 hours, 3358 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria, of which 96 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the districts of Bourgas, 22, Blagoevgrad, 14, and the city of Sofia, 13.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Varna six, Dobrich three, Kurdzhali six, Lovech one, Montana three, Pazardzhik four, Plovdiv five, Rousse four, Silistra four, Stara Zagora three, Turgovishte three, Haskovo one and Shoumen two.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen by 86 in the past 24 hours to a total to date of 12 132.

There are 755 patients in hospital, 57 in intensive care. Compared with the August 30 report, the number of patients in hospital is 32 fewer.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by three in the past 24 hours to a total to date of 938. This is an increase of 60 compared with the figure in the August 30 report by the national information system.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe's continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

