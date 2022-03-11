Bulgaria authorises use of Moderna vaccine for children aged six to 11

Share this: Facebook

As of March 11, the Spikefax (Moderna) vaccine against Covid-19 may be used in Bulgaria to vaccinate children aged six to 11, the Health Ministry said.

In this age group, the dose is half that used for adults.

The time between the first dose and the second is the same as for adults, at least 28 days.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry previously authorised the Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine against Covid-19 for the five to 11 age group.

The ministry said that as of March 11, a booster dose of Comirnaty may be given to children and adolescents aged 12 and over.

The booster dose of this vaccine for that age group is administered no earlier than six months after completion of a vaccination course using the same vaccine, the ministry said.

Vaccination of children against Covid-19 in Bulgaria is, as it is for adults, voluntary.



Bulgaria continues to have the lowest rate of first dose and completed cycle of vaccination in the EU-EEA area, and among the highest Covid-19 mortality rates in Europe.

(Photo: European Commission office in Bulgaria)

