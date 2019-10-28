Low-cost airline Eurowings begins Germany – Sofia flights

Share this: Facebook

Low-cost German airlines Eurowings has begun regular flights connecting two cities in Germany with Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The inaugural Stuttgart-Sofia flight was on October 27, followed by the airline’s first Düsseldorf-Sofia flight on the morning of October 28.

Düsseldorf-headquartered Eurowings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group. Founded in 1996, Eurowings serves a network of domestic and European destinations as well as some long-haul routes.

The flights connecting Düsseldorf and Sofia will take place three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Stuttgart-Sofia flights are on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Eurowings said that the Stuttgart-Sofia route will remain in operation in summer 2020, also on Tuesdays and Sundays.

