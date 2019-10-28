Bulgaria’s 2019 local elections: In Plovdiv, mayoral election runoff between Dimitrov and Atanassov

Share this: Facebook

Mayoral elections in Plovdiv will go to a second round on November 3, with a contest between GERB candidate Zdravko Dimitrov and ultra-nationalist VMRO-NFSB’s Slavcho Atanassov.

This is according to figures released by the Central Election Commission on the morning of October 28, with about 65 per cent of protocols processed.

Dimitrov had 35.66 per cent, Atanassov 16.23 per cent, the Union for Plovdiv’s Dani Kanazireva 11.34 per cent and the Bulgarian Socialist Party’s Nikolai Radev 10.59 per cent. The remainder was shared out among the other 10 mayoral candidates in the first round of the elections in Plovdiv on October 27.

These figures overturned election night exit poll claims that had given Kanazireva second place after Dimitrov.

In the city council elections, GERB got about 30 per cent, the BSP 13 per cent, the NSFB-VMRO local coalition 10 per cent, and the Union for Plovdiv, Agrarian Union Alexander Stamboliiski and the Cause Plovdiv coalition each about nine per cent. Democratic Bulgaria was running seventh was just more than six per cent.

