Brexit: EU27 grant ‘flextension’ until January 31 2020 – Tusk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The request by the United Kingdom for a “Brexit flextension” until January 31 2020 has been granted by the EU27, the leaders of the other EU member states, according to a message on Twitter on October 28 from European Council President Donald Tusk.

The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, Tusk said.

This represents the third delay of Brexit, which initially was scheduled for March 29, then postponed to April 12 and then to October 31 2019.

“Flextension” means that the date could be brought forward from January 31 if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson secures parliamentary support for withdrawal agreement legislation.

The EU27 decision came as Johnson was to make a further attempt to get Britain’s Parliament to agree to early parliamentary elections on December 12, in return for additional time to scrutinise the current version of withdrawal agreement legislation.

On the morning of October 28, it appeared questionable whether the vote for early elections would be approved, or whether the way would be opened by approving amendments to the Fixed Term Parliaments Act to reduce the majority required for agreement to holding parliamentary elections ahead of term.

Johnson sent the request to the EU27 for the Brexit extension after being compelled to do so by a vote in Parliament.

Comments

comments