Winter schedule for Bulgaria’s Black Sea airports of Varna and Bourgas announced

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The winter timetable for flights to and from Fraport Twin Star Airport Management’s airports at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Varna and Bourgas, came into force on October 28, the company said in a media statement.

The schedule is in line with the IATA winter season, which continues to March 31 2020.

During this time, direct flights from Varna will reach a total of 17 destinations, of which five are new: Liverpool, Berlin – Schoenefeld, Cologne, Hamburg and Paris Beauvais-Tille.

Other destinations include Sofia, Vienna, Istanbul, Moscow-Domodedovo, London Luton, Dortmund, Munich-Memmingen, Eindhoven, Larnaca, Tel Aviv and Milan-Bergamo and Copenhagen.

Compared to the destinations offered in winter 2018/2019, the airport reports a 60 per cent growth of year-round routes.

There will be daily flights to Sofia and Vienna and to Istanbul five times a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday).

From the beginning of the year to the end of September, Varna Airport has served more than 1.8 million passengers, 11 per cent of which have travelled on domestic flights. For the same time period, among the top 5 destinations from which Varna Airport welcomes the largest number of passengers are: Sofia, Moscow, London, Vienna and Tel Aviv.

The busiest day of the year was July 30, with 15 960 processed passengers.

In 2019, Varna Airport has operated with nine new airlines and served five new destinations – Liverpool, UK; Kaunas, Lithuania; Cairo and Hurghada, Egypt and Enfidha, Tunisia.

The winter schedule at Bourgas Airport enters into force with four flights a week to Moscow (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) with S7 airline and two flights a week to London (Monday and Friday) served by Wizz Air.

From the beginning of the year to the end of September, Bourgas Airport served more than 2.81 million passengers. For the same period of time, among the top five destinations from which Bourgas Airport welcomes the largest number of passengers are: Moscow, Prague, London, Tel Aviv and Katowice.

The busiest day of the year was August 2 with a total of 35 649 handled passengers.

In 2019, Bourgas Airport operated with 10 new airlines and served 3 new destinations – Durham, UK; Kherson, Ukraine and Lamezia, Italy.

Since the beginning of 2019 until mid-October, Bourgas Airport reports a 12 per cent drop in passengers and Varna Airport reports a decline of 12 per cent, a normal development provided the over 50 per cent growth reached in the period 2015-2018 and the record all-time high traffic in 2018, Fraport Twin Star Airport Management said.

Comments

comments