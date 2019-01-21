Bulgarian Orthodox Church Patriarch: ‘Macedonia’ church issue to await settlement on name

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church will address the question of the autocephaly of the “Macedonian Orthodox Church” after the process of the new name of the former Yugoslav republic has been completed, Patriarch Neofit told reporters on January 21.

“Work is still being done on the name of the state Macedonia. When the details have been clarified, the church question will certainly follow,” the head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church said.

Parliament in Skopje has voted its approval of the constitutional changes that will open the way for the country to be renamed “Republic of North Macedonia”, in terms of the Prespa Agreement, and the legislature in Athens is also to debate and vote on the matter. This latter process is to get underway this week.

At the end of 2017, the “Macedonian Orthodox Church” made overtures to have the Bulgarian Orthodox Church recognised as its mother church. In 2018, the Bulgarian church formed a commission to examine the issue, which is a highly divisive one in the world of Orthodox Christianity.

