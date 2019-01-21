Schools in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv closed from January 22 because of flu epidemic

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Schools in the entire district of Plovdiv will be closed from January 22 to 25 because of an influenza epidemic, deputy mayor in charge of education Stefan Stoyanov said on January 21.

Kindergartens will remain open but everyone arriving will be screened before being admitted, Stoyanov said.

Bulgaria’s Education Ministry said on January 21 that a total of 593 schools and kindergartens in the country remained closed because of flu.

The flu epidemics declarations in the districts of Bourgas, Shoumen and Stara Zagora have been extended to January 22.

Schools in the Pazardzhik and Yambol districts are closed until January 23.

Schools in the Smolyan and Pernik districts are closed, as are some in Varna and Samokov.

Doctors are recommending that people avoid enclosed spaces where large numbers are gathered, and should ensure that their premises are ventilated frequently.

Bulgaria’s chief state health inspector Dr Angel Kunchev said that it was very likely that the peak of the epidemic would be reached this week or next week at the latest.

Comments

comments