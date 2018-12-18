FDI in Bulgaria in January-October 2018 was 842.2M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 10 months of the year stood at 842.2 million euro, the equivalent of 1.6 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on December 18. In the same period of 2017, FDI was 1.07 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 855.5 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 14.6 million euro (compared to an inflow of 155.8 million euro in January-October 2017) and re-invested earnings accounted for 192.9 million euro (up from 62.2 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 6.2 million euro, compared to 16.8 million euro during the same period of 2017.

(Photo: Mattes)

