Bulgarian Traffic Police join EU-wide operation against drink-driving

Bulgarian Traffic Police are participating in an EU-wide operation by European traffic police Tispol from December 10 to 16 against drink-driving and motorists under the influence of illegal drugs, the Interior Ministry said.

The checks began on Monday morning and will continue day and night throughout the week.

In a statement, Tispol quoted its president, Paolo Cestra as saying: “Driving after consuming any alcohol is dangerous. Driving while over the drink drive limit is against the law. Drivers will experience slower reactions, poor judgment of speed, reduced co-ordination and concentration with much lower levels of alcohol in their system.

“Taking a chance and driving while under the influence of alcohol all too often leads to a collision, often with grave consequences.

“It’s also important to be aware of the continuing effects of alcohol the day after an evening of drinking. Your body takes time to remove alcohol from your system. If it is still present in your body, then it will be identified during a breath test. That’s why a night’s sleep is no guarantee that you’re safe and legal to drive the next morning,” Cestra said.

Officers across Europe are particularly aware of the increasing frequency of driving under the influence of drugs, especially among young drivers. In many cases, they appear unaware of the dangers and trivialise their drug use. They fail to consider that their safety can be impaired a long time after they took a drug – sometimes more than a week later, Tispol said.

“If you have used recreational drugs, then do not drive,” Cestra said. “If you are taking medicine, whether prescribed or purchased over the counter, then read the notes of advice that go with it. If these tell you not to drive after taking the medicine, then do not drive. The advice is there for a reason, to keep you and others safe.”

“If you are in any doubt about medicines and driving, then our advice is to consult a healthcare professional before you get behind the wheel.”

TISPOL’s messages this year remain simple:

Your ability to drive safely is impaired by even a small amount of alcohol.

No one else can force you to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It’s a choice you make, and we urge you to ensure you make the safe choice. So if you have had a drink, do not drive. If you need to drive, then do not drink.

Don’t get into a car if you suspect the driver has been drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Instead, make a responsible decision and call the police immediately.

(Photo: Klearchos Kapoutsis/flickr.com)

