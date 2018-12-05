2018/19 season at Bulgaria’s major ski resorts opens soon

Share this: Facebook

The 2018/19 ski season will open in Bulgaria’s winter resorts Pamporovo on December 8 and Bansko on December 15.

A date for the opening of the ski season in Borovets has not been officially announced, but it is expected to be December 15.

Marian Belyakov, executive director of Pamporovo AD, told a news conference that the resort was confident it would see increased tourist numbers this season, in line with the trend of annual growth over the past six years.

In Pamporovo, riding the lifts on December 8 will be free of charge, while that day – celebrated in Bulgaria as the Day of the Student – will see more than 2000 students from all over the country partying in a special tent in the Malina area.

Prices for the Pamporovo 2018/19 season may be seen here.

Two of the hotels in Pamporovo, Perelik and Orlovets, re-open this weekend after complete renovations.

In Bansko, Olympic and World Champion Patrick Ortlieb from Austria will star in the opening ceremony on December 15. The 51-year-old former downhill phenomenon returns to Banderishka Polyana after opening the season in Bansko in 2009.

For more information about the Bansko 2018/19 ski season, please visit Banskoblog.com.

Specific information on lift pass prices in Bansko can be found here.

Information on prices for lift passes and tickets in Borovets is available at the resort’s official website.

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

