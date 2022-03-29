EC amends rules on EU Digital Covid Certificate

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission (EC) said on March 29 that it had adopted new rules on the EU Digital Covid Certificate, exempting minors from the acceptance period of 270 days for vaccination certificates following the primary vaccination series.

The standard acceptance period will thus be limited to people aged 18 and above, the EC said.

While a booster from 12 years of age has been authorised following a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency, not all EU countries are currently recommending to administer boosters to minors, the Commission said.

The exemption for people under the age of 18 will be implemented at verification-level by adapting the mobile applications used to verify EU Digital Covid Certificates.

EU countries must implement the necessary technical adaptations to apply this exemption by April 6 2022, the EC said.

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said: “The pandemic is still with us, and vaccination remains crucial.

“Our message has not changed: get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible,” Kyriakides said.

“Vaccination saves lives and is key for all of us,” she said.

(Photo: Claudio Centonze/EC Audiovisual Service)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!