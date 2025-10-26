The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria issues weather warnings for October 27 because of forecast heavy rain

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for four districts for October 27 because of forecast heavy rain.

The four districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Bourgas.

All other districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on October 27, also because of forecast rain.

The meteorological bureau said that on October 27, minimum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, in Sofia about 8°, and maximum temperatures will be between 11° and 16°, in Sofia about 12°.

It will be cloudy in the mountains with rain, and in places above 2000 metres above sea level, with snow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 8°, and at 2000 metres, about 2°.

It will be cloudy and rainy along the Black Sea coast, in places the precipitation will be intense and significant in quantity. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures at the coast, as well as the temperature of the sea water, will be 17°-19°.

(Photo: Jorge Franganillo, via Wikimedia Commons)

