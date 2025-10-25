Bulgaria issues weather warnings for parts of country over forecast heavy rain

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts in the western part of the country because of heavy rain forecast for October 26.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Sofia city, Sofia district, Montana, Kyustendil, Vidin and Pernik.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for a number of districts for October 26, also because of forecast heavy rain: Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Lovech, Pleven and Vratsa.

Bulgaria’s remaining districts are classified Code Green for October 26, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The meteorological bureau said that on October 25, minimum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, in Sofia about 8°. Maximum temperatures will be between 14° and 19°, in Sofia about 14°.

It will be cloudy over the entire country. In many places in the western and central regions there will be rain, in places in western Bulgaria, intense and significant in quantity, with thunderstorms. By the evening, rain will also fall in the eastern part of the country.

In the mountains, it will snow at altitudes above 1800 to 2000 metres.

At the Black Sea coast, there will be rain in a few places, with moderate winds, and maximum temperatures will be between 18° and 21°.

