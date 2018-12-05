Bulgarian MPs accept former minister Moskovski’s resignation from Parliament

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on December 5 to accept the resignation of Ivailo Moskovski as an MP for Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s party GERB. The motion passed with 146 votes in favour and three abstentions.

Moskovski tendered his resignation in order to take the position of vice-president of operations at the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, replacing Bulgaria’s current representative Nina Stavreva, whose four-year term expires later this month.

He spent less than three months as an MP after returning to the National Assembly’s benches on September 20, when Parliament approved changes to Borissov’s cabinet, ending Moskovski’s tenure as transport minister.

Moskovski was one of three ministers to submit their resignations in August, in the wake of a bus crash near Svoge in which 17 people died, making it the worst bus accident in Bulgaria in more than a decade.

He was elected to Parliament from the Pleven district and his place as an MP will be taken by Ralitsa Dobreva.

(Ivailo Moskovski photo: Bulgarian Transport Ministry)

