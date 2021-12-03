Seven districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Seven out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 3 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The seven districts are Vratsa, Gabrovo, Montana, Pernik, Rousse, Sofia district and Sofia city.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Vratsa, 641.35 out of 100 000 population. In the city of Sofia, the morbidity rate is 571.3 out of 100 000 population.

Twenty districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Yambol and Haskovo.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, where the rate is 190.94 out of 100 000.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 445.55 out of 100 000 population, down from 456.64 on December 2. This places the country within the red zone category.

