Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 114 deaths, 2018 new cases

A total of 114 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 656, according to the December 3 report by the unified information portal.

Of 27 672 tests done in the past day, 2018 – about 7.29 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 699 180 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 103 606 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 1440 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3344 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 566 918.

There are 6225 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 514 newly-admitted. There are 702 in intensive care, eight more than the figure in the December 2 report.

Thirty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 448.

So far, 3 370 825 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 20 832 in the past day.

A total of 1 789 588 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8791 in the past day, while 114 816 have received a booster dose, including 8303 in the past day.

