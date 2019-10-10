Bulgaria, Greece sign contracts for gas inter-connector pipeline

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenouzhka Petkova and her Greek counterpart Kostis Hatzidakis signed a number of contracts for the Bulgaria-Greece natural gas inter-connector pipeline (ICBG) in Sofia on October 10, most notably for a 110 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

These included contracts with suppliers, but also an inter-governmental agreement that guaranteed unchanged taxation for the pipeline for a period of 25 years.

The project has been repeatedly delayed despite securing EU financing early on, with an investment decision agreement signed in December 2015, more than a year after the initial target for the pipeline’s start of operation.

(Photo: Bulgarian Energy Ministry)

