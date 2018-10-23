Bulgarian PM Borissov holds talks with Egyptian President Sisi

Share this: Facebook

Egypt is among the stable trading partners of Bulgaria in the Middle East and the African continent, and it is of mutual interest to work to further intensify the bilateral dialogue in the commercial and economic sphere, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on October 23 in talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

According to a Bulgarian government statement, Borissov said that trade between Bulgaria and Egypt was steadily increasing, exceeding $1 billion in 2017.

At the same time, according to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, there was still untapped potential and Bulgaria was making an effort to further stimulate co-operation.

Borissov noted the need to identify steps to exploit opportunities for expanding investment. He said that it would be good to consider renewing the work of the Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Co-operation.

Borissov pointed to energy as another area in which Bulgaria wanted the dialogue to deepen. He said that for Bulgaria, Egypt is a potential supplier of natural gas and Bulgaria was interested in joining the gas project between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus.

Deepening bilateral co-operation could also be sought through agriculture, transport and tourism.

Borissov said that Bulgaria views Egypt as a key player in achieving stability in the Middle East and Africa – a problem that, according to Borissov, concerns both Bulgarian national security and the processes in Europe.

He said that the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalization is a common cause for Bulgaria and Egypt. Bulgaria was interested in developing bilateral ties in the areas of law enforcement, counter-terrorism, the fight against cross-border organied crime and trafficking in human beings, Borissov said.

(Photo: government.bg)

