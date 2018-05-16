OSI poll: Most Bulgarians support Western Balkans countries, but not Turkey, joining EU

Share this: Facebook

Most Bulgarian citizens would support the accession of the Western Balkans to the EU, but not that of Turkey, if a referendum were held on the issue in spring 2018, according to a survey by the Open Society Institute – Sofia.

According to the survey, done in April 2018, among the Western Balkan countries fYROMacedonia would receive the strongest support as it gathers the approval of nearly 83 per cent of respondents who have an opinion on the issue, followed by Serbia with support of nearly 82 per cent and Montenegro, 76 per cent support.

The membership of Bosnia and Herzegovina would be supported by more than 73 per cent of Bulgarians polled, of Kosovo, nearly 55 per cent and of Albania, 52.4 per cent.

Support for Turkey’s candidacy was expressed by just more than 38 per cent of those Bulgarians polled with an opinion on the issue.

Turkey’s membership bid would receive the strongest opposition with about 62 per cent share of “against” four of those who of respondents who has an opinion, followed by Albania with nearly 48 per cent and Kosovo with over 45 per cent.

(Photo: Bulgarian EU Presidency)

