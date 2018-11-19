German Christmas Market 2018 opens in Sofia on November 23

Share this: Facebook

A traditional German Christmas market is to be held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia for the eighth consecutive year, opening on November 23 2018.

The market, featuring wooden stalls selling gifts, crafts, typical German dishes, mulled wine and beer, will be in the City Garden near Alexander Battenberg Square daily from 11am to 9pm, closing on December 23.

There is also a cultural programme, with children’s theatre, musical performances and with Father Christmas in attendance for younger visitors to the market.

Every year, the German Christmas Market in Sofia assists a specific social cause through fundraising via the event.

(Photo: db-events.eu)

