New head of Invest Bulgaria Agency appointed

Innovation and Growth Minister Daniel Lorer has appointed business development specialist Bogdan Bogdanov as the new head of the Invest Bulgaria Agency, the ministry said on April 11.

Bogdanov has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bulgaria’s Insurance and Finance Academy, studied at West Chester University in the United States and has a master’s degree in European business and finance from the University of National and World Economy and the University of Nottingham Trent in the United Kingdom.

The ministry said that Bogdanov has more than 10 years of experience in business development and had worked for Bulgarian and foreign companies with a focus on manufacturing with high added value.

“Investment and innovation are the focus of the government’s mandate,” Lorer was quoted by the ministry as saying.

“We have set ourselves the goal of attracting high-tech investments that create added value for the whole society. The IBA needs new energy and a proactive strategy to attract foreign investment,” Lorer said.

The ministry said that outgoing agency head Stamen Yanev would become an adviser to Lorer with investment as his portfolio.

Yanev was appointed to head the agency in January 2015, replacing Svetoslav Mladenov, who had been given the post by the “Oresharski” administration in September 2013. Mladenov succeeded Borislav Stefanov, who had headed the agency since May 2010.

(Photo: Ministry of Innovation and Growth)

