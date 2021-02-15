Bulgaria records 16 new Covid-19 deaths, 23 135 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s national information system registered 16 deaths in the past 24 hours among people who had tested positive for Covid-19, the daily report said on February 15.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 9624.

Of 1852 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 163 – about 8.8 per cent – proved positive.

The national information system said that to date, 229 679 cases of new coronavirus had been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 23 135 active cases, a decrease of 180 compared with the February 14 report.

There are 3425 patients in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 50, with 301 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9840.

According to the national information system, 327 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 196 920.

So far, 75 388 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, with 68 on Sunday. A total of 20 698 people have received second doses.

