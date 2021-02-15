Bulgaria receives 12th delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

Share this: Facebook

A total of 22 230 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 arrived on February 14 at Sofia Airport, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

The vaccines have been distributed to regional health inspectorates in the country, the ministry said.

This is the 12th delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to Bulgaria and the seventh from this manufacturer.

The Health Ministry said that by the end of the week, a delivery of 61 400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria:

Parliament has approved the second and final reading of amendments to State of Emergency legislation, including a provision that permanent residents of Bulgaria, members of diplomatic missions and consulates, representatives of international organisations and their staff may be vaccinated, on request, against Covid-19.

As of February 15, pupils in grades five to 12 at schools that have no more than one class per grade return to in-person learning.

An order issued by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov provides that for these small schools, this is a permanent return to in-person learning, unlike the system at large schools in cities and towns where learning rotates between in-person and distance learning.

The 41-year-old manager of a nightclub in Razgrad was arrested after a police inspection found close to 30 people, including a minor, in the club in violation of anti-epidemic restrictions.

The Interior Ministry in Razgrad said that following the police operation, carried out at 11pm on February 14, pre-trial proceedings had been instituted.

