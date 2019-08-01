Bulgarian PM in Skopje to celebrate two years of good-neighbourliness treaty

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has arrived in Skopje, where together with his North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, he will celebrate the second anniversary of the signing of the good-neighbourliness treaty.

A Bulgarian government media statement said that Borissov and Zaev together would celebrate the anniversary of the treaty, as well as events and individuals common to the histories of the two countries, the Ilinden uprising and revolutionary Gotse Delchev.

The good-neighbourliness treaty signing in 2017 was the culmination of years of negotiations between Sofia and Skopje.

The treaty came into force on February 14 2018 at a ceremony at the Cabinet building in Sofia. The two countries’ foreign affairs ministries exchanged instruments of ratification.

(Photo of Zaev and Borissov in Skopje, August 1 2019: government.bg)

