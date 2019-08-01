In Skopje, Bulgarian PM urges joint historical commission ‘to work daily’

Share this: Facebook

Visiting Skopje, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has urged a joint Bulgarian-North Macedonia historical commission to “work daily” to come up with a common historical narrative to bring the two countries together.

Borissov was in Skopje on August 1 for celebrations of the second anniversary of the signing of the good-neighbourliness treaty, as well as of key aspects of history shared by Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

“I hope that historians will not only not prevent, but undertake great effort and find the right expression of the history that unites us,” Borissov told a news conference with his North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev.

He urged the commission to complete its work on all topics by October. North Macedonia is hoping for progress that month towards the start of EU accession negotiations.

“They should work together as much as possible, and not only should the committee meetings not be postponed, it must work daily.”

He said that time was scarce to complete work on topics about which there was disagreement.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo of Borissov and Zaev: government.bg)

