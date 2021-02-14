Bulgaria’s PM: Restaurants will re-open on March 1

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian government will keep to its commitment and restaurants will be allowed to re-open on March 1, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said in a post on Facebook on February 14.

Currently, the Covid-19 epidemic declaration in Bulgaria has been extended to April 30, while the government has eased some restrictions, including a partial resumption of in-person learning at schools and allowing shopping malls and gyms to re-open. Restaurants have been ordered to remain closed until February 28.

Speaking against a background of a recent rise in active cases and patient numbers in hospitals, Borissov said: “Morbidity levels in our country are good”.

“That is why tomorrow all pupils will return to the schools in the small settlements,” he said.

Borissov, speaking during a visit to Isperih, said that by the end of February, hospitals would receive money to increase salaries and pay additional sums to front-line medics.

“We have 50 million leva for the hospitals that have opened Covid wards. The aid for the municipal hospitals of over half a million must have come as well.

“For the first time we are financing the municipal hospitals,” he said, adding that people coming for treatment did not care if a hospital was a municipal or state one.

“People miss restaurants. We also miss them, but we have 15 more days to go. And today our levels are very good. We are 26th (in morbidity) in Europe and that is due to everyone who is working,” Borissov said.

(Photo of Borissov: government.bg)

