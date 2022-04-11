Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district to stop sending media daily Covid-19 morbidity reports

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district is to stop sending the media daily reports on Covid-19 morbidity, given the low levels of morbidity in the district, local media quoted the district administration as announcing on April 11.

The reports will be prepared on a weekly basis by the district administration and published on Wednesday, the administration said.

The district will continue sending daily reports to be included in the data posted on the unified information portal.

According to the April 11 report by Bulgaria’s unified information portal, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in the Plovdiv district is 126.65 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, making it one of 22 yellow zone districts in Bulgaria.

Three districts are red zones, meaning a 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 00 population: Sofia city (289.05), Silistra (299.48) and Yambol (295.31).

Three districts are green zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate of 100 or less out of 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali and Pazardzhik.

As of April 11, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 174.09 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 179.03 on April 10.

(Photo of Plovdiv’s Kapana district: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

