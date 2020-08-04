Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector: Covid-19 infection spreading more easily

Share this: Facebook

The Covid-19 infection is spreading more easily, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said in a television interview on August 4.

“Less contact and time are needed. It is enough to talk to a positive person within an hour or two indoors, without masks, and the virus can be transmitted,” Kunchev said in an interview with Nova Televizia,

He described the death toll from the past 24 hours, a record rise of 16, as more than shocking.

“There are already 825 people in hospitals in the country with Covid-19. Those in intensive care units are nearly 50. W

“If we continue at the same pace, there will be difficulties in providing medical care for all those in need,” he said.

Regarding a vaccine for Covid-19, he said he did not know how seriously it could be taken, given that so little is known about the disease.

Kunchev said that the first vaccines will be released by the end of the year. They will rather be experimental and will not reach Bulgaria at that time.

“They will come to us in the first half of next year, and without quality guarantees,” Kunchev said.

Professor Iva Hristova, deputy head of Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, told bTV in an August 4 interview that youth was not a defence against the virus.

The rate of infection among people younger than 40 had been 10 per cent in May, rising to 16 per cent in June and 25 per cent in July, Hristova said.

