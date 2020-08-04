Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 16 new deaths, 5071 active cases, 823 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The death toll among patients in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 16 in the past 24 hours – the highest increase in a single day so far – to a total of 404, according to data posted on August 4 by the national information system.

The number of active cases has decreased by 76 to a total of 5071.

There are 823 patients in hospital, an increase of nine in the past 24 hours. Forty-three are in intensive care.

The national information system said that 4137 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 204 proved positive.

The highest number, 51 was in the city of Sofia, followed by 42 in Varna, where in recent days there have been outbreaks among residents and staff of two old age homes.

The other newly-confirmed cases, by district, are Blagoevgrad 10, Bourgas one, Veliko Tarnovo three, Vidin one, Vratsa six, Dobrich 19, Kurdzhali four, Lovech two, Montana one, Pazardzhik 8, Pleven two, Plovdiv 13, Razgrad three, Rousse three, Silistra two, Sliven four, Smolyan two, Sofia district eight, Stara Zagora 14, Turgovishte one and Yambol four.

To date, 12 159 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 6684 people have recovered, an increase of 264 in the past day.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has gone up by 10 in the past 24 hours, to a total of 701.



For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments