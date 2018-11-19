Bulgarian PM Borissov orders probe into ID documents granted to foreigners in the past five years

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has ordered the Interior Ministry and the State Agency for National Security to carry out an investigation into Bulgarian identity documents issued to foreigners in the past five years.

Borissov wants the results of the investigation as soon as possible, the government information service said on November 19 in a brief statement.

The statement gave no reason why Borissov had ordered the investigation, but it comes two weeks after the government dismissed Petar Haralampiev as head of the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad after his arrest, along with others, on charges of involvement in fraudulent documentation to assist nationals of nearby countries to apply for Bulgarian citizenship on the grounds of ancestry.

In 2017, prosecutors lodged charges against two State Agency for National Security agents, saying that they had scammed foreigners who were applying for permanent residence in Bulgaria and had provided them with forged documents.

