‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning issued for 17 Bulgarian districts over strong winds on October 24

Bulgarian authorities have issued a “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather because of forecasts of strong winds for 17 districts in the country on October 24.

The “Code Orange” weather warning covers the Bulgarian districts of Dobrich, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Shoumen, Silistra, Sliven, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo, Varna, Vidin and Vratsa.

In these areas, wind speeds are expected to reach an average between 20 and 25 metres a second.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for Sofia city and district, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Yambol and Bourgas.

Bulgarian weather forecasters said that on October 24, there would be an influx of cold wind, with partly cloudy conditions, becoming cloudier later in the day. While significant rainfall is not expected, there may be snow in the mountains.

Across Bulgaria, maximum temperatures on October 24 will be between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius.

On October 25, the weather will be less cloudy, though in parts of the Balkan range it will be cloudy with the possibility of snow at the higher altitudes.

At altitudes of about 1200 metres, the maximum temperatures will be about 12 degrees, and above 2000 metres, about three degrees, with temperatures forecast to drop from the afternoon onwards.

