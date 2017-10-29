Pope Francis speaks out against nationalism in Europe

Share this: Facebook

Pope Francis has warned Europeans against creating new divisions and building trenches, the former a reference to growing nationalism across the continent and the latter a reference to the carnage wrought by World War I.

He pointed to the two world wars that ravaged the Continent during the last century, and described peace as a “fragile good,” when he spoke near the end of the two-day Catholic Church in the European Union (COMECE) conference on Europe’s future that was held at the New Synod Hall in the Vatican City.

“Particular and nationalist agendas risk thwarting the courageous dreams of the founders of Europe,” he said.

Pope Francis never mentioned the Catalan separatist movement or the British vote to leave the European Union, but he frequently referenced solidarity, teamwork and shared sacrifice.

