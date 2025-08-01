Tourism Minister awards finalists in competition for poster to promote Bulgaria

Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh has awarded the finalists in the competition for a poster to promote Bulgaria as a year-round tourism destination, the ministry said on August 1.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the competition was announced in May.

“We decided to organize this competition to discover Bulgaria through the eyes of different artists,” Borshoh said at the July 31 ceremony.

“To invest in the living culture of the country – to give a chance for professional development to creative communities and thus create new jobs. The result exceeded expectations – 144 projects by authors from 11 countries were submitted.

“Each of these posters reveals different, attractive and inspiring faces of tourism in Bulgaria,” Borshosh said.

The prize fund of 10 000 euro was distributed, and the participants awarded with a cash prize of 2000 euro were Strahil Dimitrov for a series of three posters, Lyuba Haleva for two posters and Nasko Atanasov for one poster.

In connection with the competition, eight consolation prizes of 500 euro each were distributed to the participants, including Radoslava Boor (Bulgaria/Czechia), as well as other arists from Bulgaria, China and Poland.

The posters created by the participants will serve as the basis for communication campaigns on destination Bulgaria, and will be presented as exhibitions in galleries, diplomatic missions, tourist offices, airports, online platforms, during exhibitions and in many other activities of the institution, the Tourism Ministry said.