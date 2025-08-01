Bulgaria H1 2025 Budget deficit at 3.35B leva

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget deficit of 3.35 billion leva in the first six months of the year, or 1.5 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, the ministry said late on July 31.

The Budget balance was significantly worse off compared to the first half of 2024, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget deficit of 636 million leva, although that figure was helped by funds allocated from the previous year’s budget.

The state Budget had a deficit of 2.32 billion leva in January-June, while the EU funds recorded a deficit of 1.03 million leva, the ministry said.

Consolidated budget revenue in January-June was 39.02 billion leva, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in tax revenues, which rose by 17.1 per cent to 31.87 billion leva, the ministry said.

Spending was 42.37 billion leva, up from 35.09 billion leva in the same period of 2024, with the bulk of the increase going to higher pensions and other social spending.

