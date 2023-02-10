Bulgaria’s exports in 2022 up 37.9%, imports up 41.1% y/y

In 2022, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 94 372.8 million leva, 37.9 per cent more than 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 10, citing preliminary data.

In December 2022, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 6 920.4 million leva,14.5 per cent higher than in December 2021.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in 2022 was 108 305.8 million leva (at CIF prices), 41.1 per cent more than in 2021.

In December 2022, the total imports of goods was 13.5 per cent more than in December 2021, adding up to 8 356.1 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in 2022, amounting to 13 933 million leva.

In December 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 435.7 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!