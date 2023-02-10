World Bank: $1.7B aid for Türkiye for relief efforts after February earthquakes

The World Bank announced on February 9 that it was providing $1.78 billion in assistance to help relief and recovery efforts following devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in Türkiye that have already resulted in massive loss of life, injuries, and very significant damages in and around southeastern Türkiye, the World Bank said.

The World Bank has also commenced a rapid damage assessment to estimate the magnitude of the disaster and identify priority areas for recovery and reconstruction support, building on its extensive experience in disaster risk management from around the world, the statement said.

“On behalf of the World Bank Group, we express our deepest condolences to the people of Türkiye and Syria for the great loss you have suffered as a result of the devastating earthquakes,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

“We are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground. This will identify priority areas for the country’s recovery and reconstruction as we prepare operations to support those needs.”

Immediate assistance of $780 million is offered via Contingent Emergency Response Components (CERCs) from two existing projects in Türkiye – the Türkiye Earthquake, Floods and Wildfires Emergency Reconstruction Project (TEFWER) and the Climate and Disaster Resilient Cities Project.

CERCs help recipient countries quickly access project funds for emergency response, as is needed now in Türkiye. The assistance will be used for rebuilding basic infrastructure at the municipal level, the statement said.

An additional $1 billion in operations is also being prepared to support people affected as the World Bank provides immediate support for recovery and reconstruction from this catastrophe, the World Bank said.

“Türkiye’s immediate and future needs are immense and span the whole range from relief to reconstruction,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

