Bulgaria’s summer festivals: Celebration or a cause for noise complaints?

Bulgaria’s summer calendar is packed with music festivals, folk festivals and outdoor events of all kinds, but as the volume of noise increases, so do the concerns of area residents.

According to a new analysis by acoustics experts at DECIBEL, noise pollution levels in Bulgaria’s major cities and coastal resorts rise sharply during the summer months due to the abundance of outdoor concerts, late-night parties and large numbers of tourists.

The team collected data on Google search interest for noise-related complaints (including terms such as “noise complaint”, “restaurant noise”, “night noise law” and more) and compared it with the seasonal calendar of events in the country’s busiest regions.

The Bulgarian Cities and Towns Most Affected by Festival Noise

Place Location Popular summer festivals Average monthly noise complaints (per 100,000 in summer) 1 Plovdiv Hills of Rock, open-air opera 218 2 Varna International Music Festival “Varna Summer” 204 3 Bourgas SPICE Music Festival, Burgas 196 4 Sozopol Apolonia 189 5 Sofia A to JazZ festival, Sofia Live Fest 177 6 Veliko Turnovo Festival “Stage of the Ages” 162 7 Kavarna Kavarna Rock Fest 154 8 Rousse Ruse Summer Fest 147 9 Bansko Bansko Jazz Fest 139 10 Primorsko beach parties 134





1. Plovdiv – 218 average monthly complaints per 100,000 in the summer

Plovdiv tops the list, thanks in large part to the Hills of Rock festival and other events held at the Ancient Theatre. Residents in nearby areas like Kapana and Marasha report sleepless nights and booming bass that can be heard for miles.

Top search terms locally include “noise complaint after 10 pm” and “noise law festivals.”

2. Varna – 204 average monthly complaints per 100 000 in the summer

Varna’s bustling Sea Garden becomes a stage for countless performances, attracting both tourists and performers. However, this has caused concern among locals, especially those living near the city centre and the coastal promenades.

3. Burgas – 196 average monthly complaints per 100 000 in summer

Burgas hosts major events such as the SPICE music festival and the Burgas Rock & More festival, held in residential areas near the sea garden and stadium. Residents express concern about late-night concerts that continue well past midnight.

Growing Concern

Eng. PhD. Tsvetan Nedkov, founder of DECIBEL, shared his expert opinion:

“Festivals are a source of cultural pride and a reason for a growing economy, but they need to be properly treated acoustically. Exposure to prolonged events with high decibels without sound mitigation affects sleep, mental health and leads to long-term hearing problems for residents. Modern acoustic barriers, schedule restrictions and separate festival zones outside densely populated neighbourhoods are measures that municipalities should consider and actually start implementing.”

What the law says

According to the Bulgarian Environmental Noise Regulation (Regulation No. 6 of 2006), noise levels in residential areas must not exceed:

50 dB(A) during the day (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

45 dB(A) in the evening (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

40 dB(A) at night (11:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

However, exemptions are often granted for festivals and cultural events, especially in municipalities aiming to stimulate tourism.

Research Methodology

Data were used from:

Google Trends https://trends.google.com/

Google Keyword Planner

Search volume data was collected from Google Keyword Planner for 10 Bulgarian cities with major summer events. Keywords:

“noise complaint” – “жалба за шум”

“night noise law” – “нощен шум закон”

“venue noise” – “шум от заведение”

“festival noise” – „фестивал шум”

The average monthly search volume (June – August) was compared to the local population to determine the rate of complaints per capita.

While festivals bring joy and visitors to Bulgaria every summer, they also exacerbate the problem of urban noise. With proper planning and sound insulation strategies, it is possible to achieve a harmonious balance between celebration and tranquillity.

Additional resources

European Environment Agency (EEA) – Noise Database https://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/human/noise

Official tourist portal of Bulgaria https://visitbulgaria.com/

World Health Organisation (WHO) – Environmental Noise Guidelines for the European Region https://www.who.int/europe/publications/i/item/9789289053563

European Commission – Environmental Noise Directive (2002/49/EC) https://ec.europa.eu/environment/noise/directive_en.htm

(Illustration: Robert Proksa)

